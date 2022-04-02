GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Head-To-Head Review

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SCVX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

SCVX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

