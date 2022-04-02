General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will announce $17.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.