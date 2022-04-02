General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will announce $17.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

