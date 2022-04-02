Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GENN opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.