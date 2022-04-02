Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.64. 264,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,031. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

