Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

