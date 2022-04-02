Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 687,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.