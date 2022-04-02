Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.