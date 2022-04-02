Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

