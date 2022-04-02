GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders have acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

