Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 941.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

