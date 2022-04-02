Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 145.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $710,169 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

