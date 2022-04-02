Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $78.22 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

