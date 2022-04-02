Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 689,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

