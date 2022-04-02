Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 283,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,372. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

