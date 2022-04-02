Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 33,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

