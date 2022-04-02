Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.26.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

