Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,009 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. 2,286,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

