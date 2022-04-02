Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.13. 1,572,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

