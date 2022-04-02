Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,648 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 19,073,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

