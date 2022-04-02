Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,600 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 1,820,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,215. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

