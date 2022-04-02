Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Danaher by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The company has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $224.77 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.