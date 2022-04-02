Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $197,400,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $592.34. 1,028,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.63 and a 200 day moving average of $598.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

