Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 4,235,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

