Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $76.42. 6,464,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

