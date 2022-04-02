Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

