Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMND traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.