Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,034,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $74.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

