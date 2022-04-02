Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

