Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,140 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 6,690,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

