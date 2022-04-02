Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,003,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

ETSY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.05. 2,961,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

