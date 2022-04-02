Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.64. Groupon shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 1,883 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Groupon by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

