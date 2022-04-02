Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.64. Groupon shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 1,883 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Groupon by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.