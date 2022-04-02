Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,065,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

