Guggenheim Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $825.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $521.27. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 77.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

