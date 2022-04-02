Guggenheim Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $825.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.76.
Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $521.27. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 77.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.