GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,665 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $152.86. 1,207,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.