GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $407,000 in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,977. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.