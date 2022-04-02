GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $625,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

