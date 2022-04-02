GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,394. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

