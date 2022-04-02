GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.00. 854,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.77. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

