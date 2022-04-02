GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,834 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $196,210,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 2,806,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

