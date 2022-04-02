GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,383 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after buying an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter.

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBZ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

