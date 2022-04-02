GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 667,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,537. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.