GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $5.34. GWG shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

