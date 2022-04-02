Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Haidilao International from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Haidilao International stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

