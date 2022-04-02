Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,773,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

