Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 243,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 122,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $202,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

