Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
