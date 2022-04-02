Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

