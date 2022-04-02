Harvest Finance Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $74.12 million and $31.96 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $110.06 or 0.00240365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

