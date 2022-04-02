Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €33.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

