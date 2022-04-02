Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €33.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

About Wacker Neuson (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.