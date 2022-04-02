Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

