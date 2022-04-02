Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

